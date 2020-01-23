MG Motor launches electric SUV ZS EV in India priced at Rs 20.88 lakh

The new MG ZS EV has achieved a five star Euro NCAP rating. The new MG ZS EV has achieved a five star Euro NCAP rating.

MG Motor India launched its pure electric internet SUV called the ZS EV in India on Thursday. The new MG ZS EV comes in two variants — ZS EV Excite and ZS EV Exclusive. The ZS EV Excite is available at Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) while ZS EV Exclusive is available for Rs 23.58 lakh, the company said in a release.

MG Motor, however, said that buyers who had already booked the vehicle before midnight of January 17, the electric SUV will be priced starting at Rs 19.88 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company claims that the new ZS EV will provide a running cost of under Rs 1 per km (calculated up to 100,000 kilometres with preventive maintenance including parts, consumables, labour and taxes and as on date electricity rates in Delhi-NCR). It also comes with maintenance packages starting at Rs 7,700 for three years.

The MG ZS EV comes with an on-board cable for charging anywhere. This apart, buyers can also get an AC fast charger installed at their homes and offices for free through the company’s association with Delhi-based eChargeBays.

In terms of safety, the company said that the ZS EV has achieved a five star Euro NCAP rating.

In a bid to provide the customers with the utmost satisfaction, the carmaker has also launched the MG eShield, which provides customers with a free-of-charge five-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the electric SUV and eight years/150,000 km warranty on its battery.

The MG eShield also offers round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of five years for privately-registered cars, along with 5 labour-free services.

This apart, MG Motor has also entered a strategic alliance with CarDekho.com, wherein the latter will provide a guaranteed buyback of the ZS EV at a residual value of 50 per cent on completion of three years. This assured resale can be availed by a customer on paying a stipulated amount at the time of purchase.

The company said that it received a huge response for the new MG ZS EV with over 2,800 bookings in 27 days. It further added that the number of bookings received for the electric SUV outpaced the total number of electric cars sold in India last year.

MG Motor will kickoff the ZS EV deliveries on January 27 across five cities – Delhi/NCR, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. The automaker is already selling the electric SUV across 10 international markets including the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

