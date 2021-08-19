MG Astor SUV unveiled: Will have personal AI assistant and Autonomous Level 2 technology

MG Motor India on Wednesday unveiled the MG Astor, its upcoming mid-sized SUV that is equipped with personal AI assistant and Autonomous Level 2 technology. The British carmaker aims to further its auto-tech focus by building on the concept of Car-as-a-Platform (CAAP) of possibilities and services.

MG is working on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enable the development and application of services and subscriptions to support the ‘on-demand in-car’ needs of the customers. The MG Astor is the first car to get a personal AI assistant in the company’s global portfolio.

The AI assistant is designed by American firm ‘Star Design’ and it depicts human-like emotions, voices and can give detailed information on every topic through Wikipedia.

The AI will engage with people in the car and is powered by i-Smart Hub, a platform on which the partnerships, services, and subscriptions of CAAP will reside. It will allow customers to personalize their set of services.

“As an auto-tech brand, we’ve always introduced breakthrough technologies and now, we are moving forward with Artificial Intelligence. Astor is a step further and a catalyst for disruption with first-in-the-industry and best-in-class features that customers only get in premium/luxury segments. With a relentless pursuit of innovation and software at the heart of the production, our vehicles will continue to provide a smarter and safer driving experience by leveraging AI,” said Rajeev Chaba, President and MD at MG Motor India.

The company said that MG Astor which consists of Autonomous Level 2 technology is powered by mid-range radars and multi-purpose camera that can realize a series of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

These include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, intelligent headlamp control (IHC), rear drive assist (RDA) and speed assist system amongst others.

These functions can significantly improve driving safety and comfort, and they have been further optimized for Indian traffic conditions, it said.

MG said that through CAAP it is building an ecosystem of various in-car services. It hosts subscriptions and services including maps and navigation with MapMyIndia, Jio connectivity, the first-of-its-kind Blockchain-protected vehicle digital passport by KoineArth and more. Apart from this, MG owners will also get access to music on the JioSaavn app along with the feature of reserving a parking slot for their car through a head unit powered by Park+ in select cities to begin with.