Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC launched in India: Priced Rs 2.43 crore onwards

German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz launched its ultra-luxurious SUV Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC in India at a starting price of Rs 2.43 crore (ex-showroom). The automaker set a new record by already selling the entire year 2021 allocation before the launch.

“All the 50+ units of the ‘Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC’ have been booked even before the market debut. Next set of ‘Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC’ will be customised and delivered to customers by Q1 2022,” Mercedes-Benz India said in a press release.

The GLS 600 4MATIC is the first-ever SUV in the Mercedes-Benz’s ultra-luxurious ‘Mercedes-Maybach’ range. It is the only second Maybach model to be rolled out in the Indian market, following the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

The Mercedes-Maybach brand stands for exclusive luxury, maximum comfort, and state-of-the-art technology in automotive engineering, services, and accessories, the release said.

“Luxury motoring with an SUV in India is reimagined with the introduction of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC. We are now glad to hand over these SUVs to discerning customers who have expressed exceptionally high interest in this fine model that rewrites expectations in the luxury SUV segment,” said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

He further added, “We have witnessed a strong demand for our products as we see the hope and aspiration of our customers remain unbroken. With this positivity, we look at restarting and ramping up our business in phases, in sync with the unlocking of different markets. Our 2021 product strategy remains on track and we expect a further uptick in demand, especially for top-end products. The market outlook also remains positive at this point and we continue to stay optimistic. Our customers can expect more product introductions across segments in the coming months.”

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC comes with first-class private jet-like individual rear seats which can be reclined by 43.5 degrees and pushed back by 120 mm. It has electrical adjustment with memory, electrically extending leg rest, rear comfort package plus features, Chauffeur function, climatised outer seats, multicontour seats with massage function, wireless charging, MBUX rear tablet and Pre-Safe function.

The SUV also comes with folding tables at the rear: two folding tables at the rear transform the rear suite into a comfortable work area. The storage trays provide space for a notebook or documents. The SUV also has a refrigerated compartment which is incorporated into the rear armrest. There is an option interior lighting and mounting option for two champagne flutes.

Under the hood, the Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC is powered by a V8 3,982 cc engine with an output of 410 kW (557hp) at 6000-6500 rpm and 730 Nm at 2500-4500 rpm torque. It can accelerate from 0-100 km per hour in 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 250 km per hour.