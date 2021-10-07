Mercedes-Benz launches made in India 2021 S-Class

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched the locally assembled 2021 S-Class in India for a price of Rs 1.57 crore for S 350d and Rs 1.62 crore for S 450 4MATIC (both ex-showroom, India).

Although the 2021 S-Class has already been available in India since June, it was only sold as a completely imported model. The previous variant was priced at Rs 2.17 crore for S 400d 4MATIC and at Rs 2.19 crore for S 450 4MATIC.

Until now, the S-Class was sold in India as a CBU (Completely Built-Up) model, but since its launch earlier this year, the Mercedes-Benz India received a great response for the 2021 variant following which the company decided to locally manufacture the model from its Chakan plant near Pune.

The premium carmaker on Wednesday had reported nearly 100 per cent growth in sales at 4,101 units in the domestic market in September-quarter this year. It had sold 2,058 cars in the Indian market in the July-September period of 2020.