Meesho lays off 150 staff amid superstore arm rejig

Social commerce firm Meesho has laid off 150 employees and third-party hires from its grocery arm ‘Meesho Superstore’, days after integrating that part of its business into its core platform, saying that the downsizing was “aimed at bringing in efficiencies”.

In a statement to The Indian Express, a Meesho spokesperson said, “About 150 full time employ-ees will be impacted by the restructuring of Meesho Superstore which is aimed at bringing in effi-ciencies. The company is offering severance packages and outplacement assistance to help those impacted secure new opportunities outside the company”.

In a blog post, the company — backed by Softbank and Facebook — said the people impacted in the retrenchment exercise included full time employees and third-party positions on six-month contracts at Meesho Superstore. These people’s roles “were reassessed to remove redundancies with the core business”, it added.

The development comes days after The Indian Express reported that Meesho has fixed an internal target of achieving profitability by the end of this year and was looking at ways to reduce its cash burn, ahead of its public listing in the first half of 2023.