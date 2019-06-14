Meesho first Indian startup to get Facebook investment

Toggle Menu
“This is Facebook’s first investment in an India-based start-up, and is a strong demonstration of the company’s commitment to (India’s) vibrant internet ecosystem,” Facebook said.

Facebook India Thursday said it has invested in Bengaluru-based start-up Meesho, which connects buyers and sellers on social media platforms. “This is Facebook’s first investment in an India-based start-up, and is a strong demonstration of the company’s commitment to (India’s) vibrant internet ecosystem,” Facebook said.

