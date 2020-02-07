Maruti unveils all-new compact SUV Ignis in BS-VI petrol engine

The new front grille with U-shaped motif and bold skid plate detailing high seating position, rear fascia and efficient LED projector headlamps are some of the exterior features, among others, of the new Ignis. (Image source: Twitter/Nexa Experience) The new front grille with U-shaped motif and bold skid plate detailing high seating position, rear fascia and efficient LED projector headlamps are some of the exterior features, among others, of the new Ignis. (Image source: Twitter/Nexa Experience)

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday unveiled its all-new compact SUV Ignis with a 1.2 litre BS-VI petrol engine at the Auto Expo here.

The country’s largest car maker also opened the pre-launch booking of the vehicle at its Nexa showroom across the country.

“Ignis enjoys a special place in the Maruti Suzuki NEXA portfolio and has been appreciated for its peppy drivability and spacious interiors. We have recognised an increasing preference for feature loaded cars that have SUV-like high-seating position and dominant road presence. We are confident that the all new Ignis with its SUV design and spacious interiors will appeal to the customers,” Maruti Suzuki Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kenichi Ayukawa said.

The new front grille with U-shaped motif and bold skid plate detailing high seating position, rear fascia and efficient LED projector headlamps are some of the exterior features, among others, of the new Ignis, the company said.

Besides, it also comes with a 17.78 cm SmartPlay studio; while the new infotainment system can be connected to cloud, and offers features like live traffic, voice recognition, driver safety alerts and vehicle information, it said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.