Maruti Suzuki Subscribe: WagonR, Ignis and S-Cross now available for subscription

India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today announced that it has added additional models like S-Cross, Ignis and WagonR to its Maruti Suzuki Subscribe vehicle subscription program.

“Subscription has become more affordable with the inclusion of Wagon R in Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Ignis in NEXA,” MSI said in a statement.

The automaker said that customers will pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting Rs 12,722/- for Wagon R Lxi and Rs 13,772/- for Ignis Sigma in Delhi (including taxes) for a tenure of 48 months.

The automobile giant had launched the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe scheme last year across major cities like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad, with its models Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from its ARENA retail chain and Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from NEXA network.

The scheme allows customers to use a brand-new car without owning it. The customer needs to pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that covers maintenance, 24×7 roadside assistance and insurance for the complete tenure.

The plan comes with tenure options of 24, 36, and 48 months, as per the customer’s choice and after the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to extend, upgrade the vehicle, or buy the car at market price, Maruti Suzuki said.