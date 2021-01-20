Maruti Suzuki starts manufacturing and export of Jimny SUV from India

The Suzuki Jimny model manufactured in India will come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and two gearbox options - a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed automatic one. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki India)

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday announced that it has commenced the export of Suzuki’s popular compact SUV Jimny from India. The automobile giant said that the first shipment of 184 units left from Mundra port in Gujarat to Latin American countries such as Columbia and Peru.

“The iconic three-door Suzuki Jimny will be exported to Latin America, Middle East and African markets from India,” a company statement said. The current generation of Jimny was launched in 2018 by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan and has emerged as a popular off-roader globally.

The all-terrain vehicle has a legacy of over 50 years, catering to customers worldwide. The carmaker also said that Jimny was conferred the World Urban Car Award in the 2019 World Car Awards announced at the New York International Auto Show.

The Suzuki Jimny manufactured in India will come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and two gearbox options – a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed automatic one. The compact SUV has a length of 3,645 mm and a width of 1,645 mm. The height stands at 1,720 mm.

With India as a production base for Jimny, Suzuki aims to leverage Maruti Suzuki’s global production stature. As there is a large customer demand worldwide well beyond Suzuki Japan’s capacity for this model, Indian manufacturing will supplement the capacity to meet this global demand.

“Jimny will fulfill aspirations of customers throughout the world. Jimny manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram plant shares the same specification as the export models produced at the Suzuki Motor Corporation’s Kosai plant in Japan. We are confident with Jimny we will be able to enhance our overall exports,” Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, said in the company statement.