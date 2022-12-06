scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Maruti Suzuki recalls 9,125 vehicles to fix possible defects in seat belts

The affected vehicles were manufactured between November 2-28, 2022, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

maruti suzuki recall, maruti suzuki product recall, maruti suzuki car recallCorporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it is recalling 9,125 units of its models Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara to fix possible defects in a part of the front row seat belts.

The affected vehicles were manufactured between November 2-28, 2022, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

“It is suspected that there is a possible defect in one of the child parts of shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts, which in a rare case, may lead to seat belt disassembly,” it said.

The company said it has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...

“Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from the company’s authorised workshops for immediate attention,” it said.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 04:43:24 pm
Next Story

No link between elections in one state with another: Siddaramaiah on Guj exit polls

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close