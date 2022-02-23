Maruti Suzuki launches the New Age Baleno 2022: Here’s price, specifications and more details

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2022 launch: India’s largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday launched the all-new 2022 Baleno at a starting price of Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Termed as the New Age Baleno, the premium hatchback comes with many tech features such as a digital Head Up Display (HUD), 22.86 cm (9-inch) SmartPlay Pro+ touch screen infotainment equipped with Surround Sense powered by ARKAMYS, 360 View Camera, Next Generation Suzuki Connect.

Speaking at the launch event, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO at MSI said that Baleno has been one of the most loved premium hatchbacks over the past six years and it is one of the top five cars in India. The Baleno hatchback was first launched in October 2015 and MSI has sold over 1 million Baleno cars in six years.

Speaking at the event CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer at MSI said that the new Baleno contains a 1.2 litre engine along with an idle start-stop technology. It has a hydrolic clutch system and comes with dual fast-charging USB ports.

The New Age Baleno comes in both manual and automatic trims and the price ranges from Rs 6.35 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh ex-showroom. Additionally, the new premium hatchback will also be available Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at a monthly fee of Rs 13,999 which includes the cost of vehicle, registration, maintenance, insurance and road side assistance.