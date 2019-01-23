New Wagon R launched today, priced between Rs 4.19 lakh and Rs 5.69 lakh

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday launched a new variant of one of its most popular hatchbacks, the Wagon R. The new Wagon R will be available in four models, with the price for the base variant (1.0-litre engine) starting at 4.19 lakh (ex-showroom price). It also comes with a 1.2 -litre option which is priced between Rs 4.89 lakh and Rs 5.69 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa announced that Maruti Suzuki and its partners have invested Rs 670 crore approximately for the development of the new variant.

“I am sure, the all-new WagonR will become a preferred choice just not for families but also for young and dynamic buyers,” Ayukawa told reporters here.

The vehicle has been developed on the Suzuki’s fifth-generation HEARTECT platform and is wider and longer than its outgoing version. As a result, the boot space has also gone up in the new model to 341 liters.

The third generation WagonR comes with various safety features like driver airbag, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution) and front seat belts reminder, speed alert system and rear parking sensors.

The company said it has already received 12,000 bookings for the new model.

The car’s VXI 1.2 ltr engine variant costs Rs 4.89 lakh while the VXI 1.0 ltr variant costs Rs 4.19 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The ZXI 1.2 ltr engine variant costs Rs 5.22 lakh while its 1.0 ltr variant costs Rs 4.69 lakh. (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).