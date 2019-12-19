Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Maruti Suzuki launches new variant of Alto, priced at Rs 3.80 lakh

The new variant of Maruti Suzuki Alto comes with aero edge design, dual-tone interiors, high-fuel efficiency, and latest safety features.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: December 19, 2019 1:50:33 pm
The new Maruti Suzuki Alto variant comes with BS-VI compliant engine and delivers a high fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday announced the launch of a new variant of its entry-level small car Alto, priced at Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new variant comes with aero edge design, dual-tone interiors, high-fuel efficiency, and latest safety features.

“Maruti Suzuki India Ltd today announced the launch of the new Alto VXI+ which offers SmartPlay Studio a 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, enabled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,” the country’s largest car maker said in a filing to the BSE.

The variant comes with BS-VI compliant engine and delivers a high fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l, it added.

Alto VXI+ will be available with enhanced safety features like dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors, speed alert system and seat belt reminder for both driver and co-driver, it said.

“The new Alto VXI+ with the smart play studio is tailor-made to offer a unique technology-driven experience to our customers. Alto VXI+ also carries forward the legacy of the Alto which is India’s best-selling car for 15 consecutive years,” Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement