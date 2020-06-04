Maruti Suzuki introduces accessories to protect customers from coronavirus

Made of customer-friendly materials, these products can be effectively and efficiently used at all vehicle touch points. (Image source: MSI release) Made of customer-friendly materials, these products can be effectively and efficiently used at all vehicle touch points. (Image source: MSI release)

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it has introduced a range of accessories, including face shield visor and masks, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s ‘Health and Hygiene’ genuine accessories for car and personal care are priced from Rs 10 to Rs 650, MSI said in a statement.

The products include three ply face mask, protective goggles, shoe cover, hand gloves and face shield visor.

Besides, the company has also introduced items for vehicle interiors like a cleaner and a cabin protective partition.

Customer can visit the nearest dealership or raise an enquiry online at website for the new range of accessories, MSI said.

To strengthen the customer confidence, company will add more items under its ‘Health and Hygiene’ range, it added.

