Friday, October 02, 2020
Maruti Suzuki India's S-Presso crosses 75,000 unit sales in first year of launch

Launched in September last year, the car, which takes the shape on a sports utility vehicle, made its debut entry in the top-10 best selling cars in India within a month of hitting the market, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

By: PTI | New Delhi | October 2, 2020 1:30:35 pm
Maruti Suzuki S-PressoMembers of the media take photographs of a Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. S-Presso mini sports utility vehicle (SUV) on display at the Auto Expo 2020 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said its entry-level small car S-Presso has crossed the 75,000 unit sales milestone in the first year of its launch.

Launched in September last year, the car, which takes the shape on a sports utility vehicle, made its debut entry in the top-10 best selling cars in India within a month of hitting the market, the company said in a statement.

The S-Presso has been indigenously conceived, designed and developed vehicle, made for India as well as the world, it added.

MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, “Within a short span of a year, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has carved a strong niche for itself with many segment-first features like dynamic centre console with SmartPlay infotainment system, steering mounted audio and voice control.”

In line with the aspirations of young people, S-Presso is exclusively designed to offer a mini SUV feel with the best of technologies and features, he added.

