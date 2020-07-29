Maruti Suzuki India reports Q1 net loss at Rs 249.4 crore

The Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. headquarters stands in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg) The Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. headquarters stands in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported its first quarterly loss in almost a decade as its loss for the quarter ended June stood at Rs 249.4 crore owing to lower sales because of the coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown.

The Indian automobile giant had posted a net profit of Rs 1,435.5 crore in the same period year ago, the data available in the exchange filing showed.

The total revenue from operations declined 79.18 per cent on-year to Rs 4,106.5 crore in June quarter. The company had earned Rs 19,719.8 crore of total revenue from operations year ago.

Maruti Suzuki said that it was an unprecedented quarter in the company’s history wherein a large part of the quarter had zero production and zero sales in compliance with a lockdown stipulated by the government.

“The production in the whole Quarter was equivalent to just about two weeks’ of regular working,” the company said in a BSE filing.

On May 1, Maruti Suzuki had announced that it had zero sales in the domestic market during the month of April.

“Production and sales started in a very small way in the month of May,” the carmaker said in its statement to the exchanges adding that its first priority was the health, safety and wellbeing of all employees and associates across the value chain including its customers.

During the June quarter, Maruti Suzuki’s net sales declined to Rs 3,677.5 crore from Rs 18,735.2 crore year-ago, the data showed.

The company sold 76,599 vehicles during the June quarter, of which, sales in the domestic market stood at 67,027 units, while exports were at 9,572 units. Maruti Suzuki had sold 402,594 vehicles in the year-ago period.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki settled at Rs 6185.60 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, down 1.62 per cent from the previous close.

