Maruti Suzuki India Q2 standalone profit rises nearly 1% at Rs 1,371.6 crore

Maruti Suzuki vehicles stand lined up at the Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Brand Center prior to the second-quarter earnings news conference at their headquarters in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday reported a 0.96 per cent rise in its standalone profit at Rs 1,371.6 crore for the July-September quarter (Q2) of the ongoing financial year 2020-21 (FY21).

The automobile giant had posted a standalone profit of Rs 1,358.6 crore during the corresponding year ago, while it incurred a loss of Rs 249.4 crore in the April-June quarter (Q1), MSI said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

MSI’s revenue from operations during the quarter rose 10.36 per cent year-on-year to Rs 18,744.5 crore.

In terms of vehicle sales, MSI sold a total of 3,93,130 vehicles during the September quarter, up 16.2 per cent compared to the same period year ago. Out of this, 370,619 units were sold in the domestic market, up 18.6 per cent on-year, while exports stood at 22,511 units, down 12.7 per cent on-year.

More to follow

