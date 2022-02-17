Maruti to launch new Baleno on Feb 23: All you need to know

India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is set to launch the new Baleno 2022 on February 23, 2022. Dubbed as the “New Age Baleno”, the company has teased some key features of the premium hatchback ahead of the launch. And now Maruti’s premium dealership Nexa has revealed details about the exterior and interior of the new Baleno.

According to a recent press release, the New Age Baleno is dynamically crafted to fulfill the needs of a tech-savvy generation. The new Baleno comes with superior in-car technology, expressive design, and class-leading safety.

According to CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering) at MSI, “The New Age Baleno, equipped with modern technology, advanced features and the NEXA signature “Crafted Futurism” design language ushers in a new dawn of connectivity in the premium hatchback segment. While working on the New Age Baleno, we have laid a special focus on the use of modern technologies that will excite the customer while also ensuring a safer and more convenient drive.”

The company said that the new Baleno with its advanced features promises to deliver an extraordinary experience. It revealed the first-in-segment Head-Up Display (HUD) which will provide an immersive driving experience. The HUD feature displays important information from the speedometer, climate control etc.

Head-Up Display (HUD) in New Age Baleno. (Image: Maruti Suzuki India) Head-Up Display (HUD) in New Age Baleno. (Image: Maruti Suzuki India)

Apart from the HUD, the new Baleno will also feature a 360 view camera and a 22.86 cm (9-inch) SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen equipped with Surround Sense powered by ARKAMYS.

Maruti Suzuki has already opened the bookings for the new Baleno. Once launched, it is expected to take on the likes of Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and Honda Jazz.