Maruti Suzuki launches all-new Celerio in India; Price starts at Rs 4.99 lakh

Automobile giant Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday launched the latest version of its compact hatchback Celerio starting at a price of Rs 4.99 lakh.

MSI said that the all-new Celerio is India’s most fuel-efficient petrol car as it comes with a mileage of 26.68 km per litre.

The all-new Celerio is powered by the next-generation K-series dual jet, dual VVT engine with idle start-stop technology.

The manual trims of the new Celerio are priced starting from Rs 4.99 lakh all the way up to Rs 6.44 lakh while the auto gear shift (AGS) trims are available starting from Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh.

The all-new Celerio offers a torque of 89Nm@3500rpm and power of 49kW@5500RPM.

The All-New Celerio is spacious with bigger cabin space, increased wheelbase, extended shoulder room, larger legroom, and enhanced luggage space, the company said in a statement.

The new Celerio comes with a 17.78cm (7- inch) Smartplay Studio with smartphone navigation, engine push start-stop button with smart key, gear shift indicator, electrically adjustable and electrically-foldable ORVMs.

The new car also comes with over 12 features like first-in-segment Hill Hold Assist, Dual Airbags and ABS with

EBD.

The new Celerio will be available in six colours – Solid Fire Red, Speedy Blue, Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey and Caffeine Brown.

Speaking on the launch, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO at MSI said, “The All-New Celerio ticks all the boxes of customer expectation with an unmatched driving experience, unrivalled fuel-efficiency and a host of features that offers comfort, convenience, and safety at an attractive price. The first generation Celerio introduced and democratized the Auto Gear Shift (AGS) two-pedal technology. We are confident that the All-New Celerio with its advanced features, stylish new design, and next-gen powertrain will further appeal to the urban customers and bring the much-needed excitement in the market.”