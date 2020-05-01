Maruti Suzuki sells zero units in domestic market in April; exports 632 units

Maruti Suzuki vehicles are lined up at the Maruti Suzuki Brand Center in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, October 24, 2019. (Image source: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg) Maruti Suzuki vehicles are lined up at the Maruti Suzuki Brand Center in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, October 24, 2019. (Image source: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)

India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India on Friday announced that it had zero sales in the domestic market during the month of April owing to the nationwide lockdown by the central government.

“Maruti Suzuki India Limited had zero sales in the domestic market, (including sales to OEM), in April 2020. This was because in compliance with the Government orders all production facilities were closed,” the company said in its exchange filing to the BSE.

However, Maruti said that it exported 632 units from Mundra port after port operations resumed. The company added that all guidelines for safety were followed during the dispatch of these units.

During the month of March, the automobile behemoth had reported a 47 per cent decline in sales at 83,792 units. It had also decreased production by 32.05 per cent during the same period.

Recently, the Gurgaon district administration granted permission to Maruti to restart operations at its Gurgaon plant, five days after similar permission was given to its Manesar plant.

