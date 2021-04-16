Maruti Suzuki hikes model prices by up to Rs 22,500 to offset rise in input costs

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has hiked prices of most of its models by up to Rs 22,500 with immediate effect to partially offset the impact of the rise in input costs.

Barring Celerio and Swift, all the models of the company will be covered under the price increase exercise.

“The company is increasing the price for select models owing to increase in various input costs,” the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) across models is 1.6 per cent, it added.

The new prices are effective from Friday, MSI said.

The company sells various models ranging from Alto to S-Cross, priced between Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

In March, the car market leader had said that over the past year, the cost of the company’s vehicles has been impacted adversely due to an increase in various input costs.

On January 18 this year, the automaker had announced to hike prices of select models by up to Rs 34,000 due to a rise in input costs.