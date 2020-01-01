Maruti Suzuki sales up 4 per cent in December

The domestic passenger vehicle sales by the country’s largest car manufacturer rose 2.5 per cent on-year to 122,784 units, Maruti Suzuki said in its exchange filing to BSE. The domestic passenger vehicle sales by the country’s largest car manufacturer rose 2.5 per cent on-year to 122,784 units, Maruti Suzuki said in its exchange filing to BSE.

Maruti Suzuki India’s total sales in the month of December 2019 stood at 133,296 units, up 3.9 per cent from 128,338 units a year ago, the carmaker announced in an exchange filing today.

During this period, the total domestic sales stood at 125,735 units, up 3.5 per cent from 121,479 units in December 2018. Apart from this, the total export sales were 7,561 units, up 10.2 per cent from 6,859 units year ago, sales data released by the company revealed.

The domestic passenger vehicle sales by the country’s largest car manufacturer rose 2.5 per cent on-year to 122,784 units, the company said in its exchange filing to BSE.

Sales of the mini segment which comprises of Alto, S-Presso and Old WagonR, slipped 13.6 per cent on-year to 23,883 units in December 2019, while the sales of the compact segment comprising of New WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, grew 27.9 per cent on-year to 65,673 units, the data showed.

The mid-size segment which comprises of Ciaz witnessed a fall of 62.3 per cent on-year to 1,786 units in December. Sales of the utility vehicles (comprising of Gypsy, Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza) grew 17.7 per cent on-year to 23,808 during the period, while the sales of Vans (Omni and Eeco) fell 51.8 per cent to 7,634 units.

So far in the ongoing fiscal year (April-December 2019), the total sales by Maruti Suzuki stood at 1,178,272 units, down 16.1 per cent on-year.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki were trading at Rs 7,311.70 apiece on the BSE, down Rs 55.50 or 0.75 per cent at 12:32 pm.

