Maruti Suzuki cuts Baleno RS price by Rs 1 lakh

Earlier this week, the company had reduced prices of select models by Rs 5,000 (on ex-showroom prices).

Playing the role of elder brother to the Swift, the Baleno actually weighs 100 kg lighter than the first, thanks to an all-new lightweight platform that it is based on.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), the country’s largest carmaker, said Friday it has reduced the price of its performance hatchback Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh, reported PTI. Earlier this week, the company had reduced prices of select models by Rs 5,000 (on ex-showroom prices). These included all variants of Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross, MSI said in a statement.

These models are priced in the range of Rs 2.93 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh. In a regulatory filing, MSI said that along with the above reduction, it has also reduced the ex-showroom price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh. The model now starts at a price of Rs 7,88,913 (ex-showroom Delhi).

MSI had positioned the Baleno RS as a ‘high-performance’ hatchback powered by a 1.0-litre boosterjet petrol engine, which delivers 20 per cent more power than a naturally aspirated 1.2 litre petrol engine.

(with PTI inputs)

