Maruti Suzuki cuts Baleno RS price by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), the country’s largest carmaker, said Friday it has reduced the price of its performance hatchback Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh, reported PTI. Earlier this week, the company had reduced prices of select models by Rs 5,000 (on ex-showroom prices). These included all variants of Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross, MSI said in a statement.

Advertising

These models are priced in the range of Rs 2.93 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh. In a regulatory filing, MSI said that along with the above reduction, it has also reduced the ex-showroom price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh. The model now starts at a price of Rs 7,88,913 (ex-showroom Delhi).

MSI had positioned the Baleno RS as a ‘high-performance’ hatchback powered by a 1.0-litre boosterjet petrol engine, which delivers 20 per cent more power than a naturally aspirated 1.2 litre petrol engine.

(with PTI inputs)