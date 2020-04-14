Maruti Suzuki releases tips to ensure your car is safe during lockdown

Maruti Suzuki vehicles are lined up at the Maruti Suzuki Brand Center on Thursday, October 24, 2019. (File photo, source: Bloomberg) Maruti Suzuki vehicles are lined up at the Maruti Suzuki Brand Center on Thursday, October 24, 2019. (File photo, source: Bloomberg)

The country’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday announced a set of precautionary steps for car owners to prevent damage to their cars during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Most car owners across the country would not have been able to drive their vehicle following the announcement of the lockdown on March 24 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown which was set to end today now stands extended till May 3, as the centre and state governments are trying hard to curb the spread of the highly contagious disease which has so far infected over 10,000 people in the country and claimed 339 lives.

Maruti said that it has sent over 25 million SMSes to inform its customers on tips, which would help them to protect their vehicles. Many customers have also been reached out multiple times to reiterate the steps.

The carmaker urges all its customers to follow the tips provided to prevent any damage to their Maruti cars. The company has provided special instructions on the protection of the battery when the car is parked for a long period of time.

Apart from the precautionary tips, Maruti has also announced measures for extension of warranty and service of its customers. Those customers whose free service, warranty and extended warranty are set to end in the period from March 15 to April 30 are being extended up to June 30, 2020, the company said in a statement.

Amid the ongoing crisis of the automobile sector in the country owing to implementation of BS-VI standard and coronavirus, Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava has said there is a possibility of a boom in car sales after the lockdown is lifted, as social distancing becomes a common practice, news agency Bloomberg has reported earlier today.

