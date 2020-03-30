Maruti Suzuki announces service, warranty extensions to support customers

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) were trading at Rs 4,453 apiece, 4.15 per cent lower than their previous close on BSE. (Representational image) Shares of Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) were trading at Rs 4,453 apiece, 4.15 per cent lower than their previous close on BSE. (Representational image)

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has extended warranty and service timelines of customer vehicles in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

“For customer vehicles, whose free service, warranty and extended warranty are scheduled to end in the period from March 15, 2020 to April 30, 2020 are now being extended up to June 30, 2020,” MSI said in a statement.

