Maruti Suzuki launches the All-New XL6 2022: Here’s price, specifications and more details

Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 launch: India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday launched the XL6 2022 model at a starting price of Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Termed as the All-New XL6, the multi-purpose vehicle is powered by a 1.5-litre next generation K-Series dual jet, dual VVT petrol engine with with progressive smart hybrid technology and provides a peak power of 75.8 kW@6000 rpm and a torque of 136.8 Nm@4400 rpm.

The XL6 is available in 5-speed manual (MT) and a 6-speed automatic transmission (AT). In terms of mileage, the company claims that it can give up to 20.97 km/l in MT and 20.27 km/l in AT.

Speaking at the launch event, Hisashi Takeuchi, the newly appointed Managing Director & CEO at MSI said, “With the uncertainties prevailing today, the business realities are continuously evolving. One cannot precisely determine what challenges will emerge next and what impact will they have on our operations.”

He further added “I am excited to be in the driving seat to steer the company at such a time. Challenges test the grit and determination of leaders. My team and I will be taking these challenges, head on. Among all the uncertainties, let me assure you on the products front, Maruti Suzuki will make Financial Year 22-23 an exciting year.”

The new MSI MD & CEO said that they will keep bringing new models and upgrades across different segments. “Importantly, our launches and upgrades will reflect the aspirations of young and dynamic India that craves for indulgence, comfort, and convenience.”

Speaking about the latest offering XL6, Takeuchi said it comes with a next-generation powertrain and an all-new 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and added that it comes with a host of new features like ventilated front seats, in-built Suzuki-Connect with over 40 features with remote operations, a smartwatch and voice-enabled operations.

The price of the All-New XL6 ranges from Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 14.55 lakh ex-showroom. Additionally, the new multi-purpose vehicle will also be available Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at a monthly fee of Rs 25,499 which includes the cost of vehicle registration, service and maintenance, insurance and road side assistance.