scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

Maruti recalls 11,177 units of Grand Vitara to fix rear seat belt mounting brackets

Vehicle owners will be receiving communication from the company authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the affected parts, free of cost

grand vitaraThe affected lot was manufactured between August 8, 2022 and November 15, 2022. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki website)

Maruti Suzuki on Monday said it is recalling 11,177 units of its mid-sized sports utility vehicle Grand Vitara to fix a possible defect in the rear seat belt mounting brackets.

The affected lot was manufactured between August 8, 2022 and November 15, 2022, the country’s largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing.

“It is suspected that there is a possible defect in rear seat belt mounting brackets which in a rare case, may loosen in the long run and impact its functionality,” it stated.

Vehicle owners will be receiving communication from the company authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the affected parts, free of cost, it said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 23, 2023: Know about Fire Tragedy, Digital Crop Survey ...
UPSC Key- January 23, 2023: Know about Fire Tragedy, Digital Crop Survey ...
Vivek Katju writes: BBC documentary on PM Modi raises questions about int...
Vivek Katju writes: BBC documentary on PM Modi raises questions about int...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
Also Read |Maruti Suzuki hikes vehicle prices by around 1.1% across models

Last week, the auto major announced that it was recalling 17,362 units of models like Alto K10, Brezza and Baleno to inspect and replace faulty airbag controllers.

The affected models — Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara — were manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 22:13 IST
Next Story

‘BJP dreams to wipe off every single Communist leader in India’: Dr Ashok Sinha

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close