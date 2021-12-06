Maruti: Long wait period due to chip shortage can negatively impact demand

Longer waiting periods with semiconductor shortage affecting production can have a negative impact on car demand, although the supply constraints of chips have gradually improved over the last few months, according to a senior official of car market leader Maruti Suzuki India.

The company currently has a pending order of around 2.5 lakh units with demand in the market continuing to be buoyant, while its production was over 80 per cent of normal in November.

“The bookings show that the demand continues to be quite robust, both in terms of inquiries and the bookings, but now availability is an issue and waiting periods have gone up,” Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava.

With PTI