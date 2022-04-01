Maruti, Hyundai witness dip in wholesales in March; Tata Motors, Kia post highest-ever sales

The country’s leading automakers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor reported a decline in dispatches to dealers in March as shortage of electronic components impacted production.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, Skoda and Kia India posted their highest ever monthly wholesales last month.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor said its dispatches in March were the highest in the last five years while Mahindra & Mahindra also reported a robust increase in its passenger vehicle dispatches in March.

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said its domestic dispatches in March declined 7 per cent to 1,43,899 units from 1,55,417 units in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year 2021-22, the company posted a total sales of 16,52,653 units, a growth of 13 per cent over 2020-21.

“The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2021-22. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact. As the supply situation of electronic components continues to be unpredictable, it might have some impact on the production volume in FY 2022-23 as well,” MSI noted.

Last month, sales of mini cars, including Alto and S-Presso, fell to 15,491 units against 24,653 in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, increased marginally to 82,314 units against 82,201 cars in March 2021.

Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, declined to 25,001 units from 26,174 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Rival Hyundai Motor India said its total sales declined by 14 per cent to 55,287 units in March, compared to the same month last year.

The company had dispatched 64,621 units to its dealers in March 2021.

Tata Motors said its passenger vehicle sales in March were the highest ever in a month.

The company reported wholesales of 42,293 units last month, up 43 per cent, from 29,654 units in March 2021.

“We posted the highest ever annual, quarterly and monthly sales, supported by a strong demand for our New Forever range and agile actions taken on the supply side,” Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.

Mahindra said its passenger vehicle dispatch rose 65 per cent to 27,603 units last month in the domestic market against 16,700 units in March 2021.

“Demand continues to be strong, even as we remain watchful of the global supply chain and take appropriate action, as required,” M&M CEO (Automotive Division) Veejay Nakra noted.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported total wholesales of 17,131 units in March, its best-ever monthly sales in five years.

Last month, the company’s dispatches rose 14 per cent compared to 15,001 units in March 2021.

“We have been witnessing tremendous demand from the market and our March wholesales stand testimony to the current demand trends. Not only that, it also reiterates the kind of popularity all Toyota models enjoy in their respective segments and the fact that we have been able to offer products basis our customers’ expectations,” TKM Associate Vice President (Sales and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood said.

Automaker Kia reported its best-ever monthly sales in March at 22,622 units.

The company said its wholesales last month increased by 18 per cent to 22,622 units compared to the same month last year.

“Our growing sales number can be attributed to our recently launched Carens, which has won Indian customers’ hearts. We look forward to this outstanding positive trajectory continuing, backed by our revolutionary products and quality customer experience services,” Kia India VP and Head of Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said.

Similarly, Skoda Auto reported a five-fold increase in its sales at 5,608 units in March compared to 1,159 units in the same month last year.

This is the highest ever sales volume clocked in a month by the automaker in its two-decade history in India.

The previous monthly high for the company was recorded in June 2012 when it had dispatched 4,923 units.

“The concerted efforts of the entire team to ensure the successful roll-out of the INDIA 2.0 project are bearing fruit. This project is not only about new platforms and products, but an entire rejuvenation of our business processes – enhancing the ownership experience, widening the reach of our network, getting closer to our customers and a variety of value-added services,” Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said.

MG Motor India reported a 14.5 per cent decline in retail sales in March at 4,721 units, hit by supply chain constraints due to the new COVID-19 variant and the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage.

The company had retailed 5,528 units in March last year.

Nissan India also reported a 25 per cent decline in domestic wholesales at 3,007 units in March.

The company had registered 4,012 units in domestic wholesales in March 2021.