Maruti hikes vehicle prices by up to 4.3%

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said Saturday it has raised prices of its models by up to 4.3 per cent with immediate effect to partially offset the impact of the rise in input costs. The company has enhanced prices across its models from 0.1 per cent to 4.3 per cent owing to rinse in various input costs.

“The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom Prices (Delhi) across models is 1.7 per cent. The new prices are effective from today,” the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

MSI sells a range of cars, from the Alto to S-Cross priced between Rs 3.15 lakh and Rs 12.56 lakh, respectively. WITH PTI