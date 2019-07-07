Maruti cuts vehicle production for fifth consecutive month on back of weak demand

The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has cut vehicle production for the fifth consecutive month in June indicating weak consumer demand, reported news agency PTI.

The auto major said it slashed total vehicle production, including Super Carry LCV, by 15.6 per cent last month to 1,11,917 units as compared to 1,32,616 units a year ago. Total passenger vehicle production stood at 1,09,641 units last month, down 16.34 per cent from 1,31,068 units in June 2018.

The auto major cut production of mini segment vehicles, including models like Alto, by 48.2 per cent to 15,087 units last month as against 29,131 units in the year-ago period. Similarly, it slashed production of compact segment cars like WagonR, Swift and Dzire by 1.46 per cent to 66,436 units in June from 67,426 units earlier.

Production of utility vehicles witnessed a decline of 5.26 per cent to 17,074 units, as against 18,023 units in June last year. The company said production of vans declined by 27.87 per cent to 8,501 units last month compared to 11,787 units in June 2018.

Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava had observed in April that demand typically tended to be weak during pre-election months and therefore, a revival in the April-June quarter was unlikely. “For some reason, customers are postponing their purchases during the elections and that has hit retail demand,” Bhargava had said.

In May, Maruti cut production by over 18 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) after despatches to dealers had fallen by 24 per cent y-o-y, among the steepest monthly declines in at least seven years.

In March, the company had reported a production cut of 20.9 per cent, while in February the company had reduced production by over 8 per cent to 1,48,959 units from 1,62,524 units produced in the year-ago month.

Barring October last year, when sales went up 1.55 per cent, passenger vehicle offtake has been in the negative zone in 10 of the last 11 months. Passenger vehicle retail sales were, however, comparatively better in May. As per automobile dealers’ body FADA, retail sales in May dipped 1 per cent to 2,51,049 units as compared to the same period last year.

(Inputs from PTI)