Maruti cuts production by 20.6 per cent in March

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has reduced its vehicle production by around 21 per cent year-on-year across its factories in March, as dealers are saddled with high inventories amid demand slowdown. In February too, Maruti had cut production by over 8 per cent.

Advertising

MSI shared the production figures with stock exchanges, which showed output of passenger vehicles, including Alto, Swift, Dzire and Vitara Brezza, was down 20.6 per cent y-o-y last month.

Early this week, Maruti Suzuki chairman R C Bhargava said the company is not cutting production but adjusting it to manage inventory. Most dealers of Maruti Suzuki have inventory of around five to six weeks, higher than the normal three to four weeks.

The growth of MSI, which was consistently around double-digits in the past four-five years, has fallen to 5 per cent in FY19 due to factors including rise in insurance premiums, costlier finance and elections related uncertainity.

Advertising

Bhargava said evidence of the past two general elections show that in the year before polls, sales slow down considerably and pick up after polls are over.

Barring vans, the company reduced production of all other segments including that of its big selling compact and utility segments.

Earlier, an MSI union member said that production has been lesser since December. The company took a nearly 30,000 unit production cut in December as stock piled up from the festive months due to poor demand. —FE