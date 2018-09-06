Malvinder Singh disobeyed orders, Delhi HC directs him to deposit SG$3.5 million

Malvinder Singh Malvinder Singh

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said that former Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd promoter Malvinder Singh has disobeyed court orders by selling his shares in Singapore-listed Religare Health Trust (RHT) and directed him to deposit 3.5 million Singapore dollars with it in four weeks.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher said undoubtedly there has been disobedience of the court’s previous directions by Malvinder, who along with his brother Shivinder Singh, was restrained from selling or transferring their shares or any movable or immovable assets as disclosed by them before the high court earlier.

“Undoubtedly there had been disobedience of the directions of the court. For the moment respondent 1 (Malvinder) is directed to deposit the money received by him upon sale of these shares with the registry of this court,” the bench directed.

Singh had allegedly in April sold 45 lakh equity shares held in RHT for around 3.5 million Singapore dollars towards payment of an EMI on a property in Singapore.

Unencumbered assets of Malvinder and Shivinder Singh as well as 12 other family member and companies linked to them are being valued to pay Japanese pharma major Daiichi Sankyo for a Rs 3,500-crore arbitration award.

The court has also directed that Rs 9 crore received from the sale of their shares in listed companies be used towards part payment of Daiichi’s award. The court asked Daiichi to file an affidavit stating that if orders are passed in future to re-deposit the money, it will be complied with. However, the court has not taken a decision on Daiichi’s application to block a proposed sale of Fortis to Malaysian healthcare group IHH and will hear that application in November.

The court was hearing a petition of Daiichi Sankyo, which had moved Delhi High Court seeking execution of the Rs 3,500 crore Singapore tribunal arbitral award won by it in April, 2016.

During the arguments, senior advocate Arvind Nigam, appearing for Daiichi, contended that Malvinder was in contempt of the court’s February 19 directions by which the two brothers were directed to maintain status quo on the assets they have disclosed during the case.

