Friday, November 05, 2021
Reliance rubbishes media report, says Mukesh Ambani, his family have no plans to leave India

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 5, 2021 9:54:23 pm
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita Ambani and son Anant Ambani. (Express File Photo)

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday rubbished a media report that suggested that business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his family are planning to partly reside in London.

Terming the report “baseless”, RIL categorically stated that “the Chairman and his family have no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world”.

The statement also mentioned that recent acquisition of Stoke Park estate by RIIHL, an RIL group company, is aimed at enhancing it as a premier golfing and sporting resort, while sticking to the planning guidelines and local regulations.

“This acquisition will add to the fast-growing consumer business of the group. Simultaneously, it will also expand the footprint of India’s famed hospitality industry globally,” RIL added.

