Mahindra & Mahindra posts Rs 3,215 crore loss in March quarter

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Automobile firm Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has posted a loss of Rs 3,255 crore during the quarter ended March 2020 against a profit of Rs 969 crore in the same period of last year “due to write-down of investment in Ssangyong and some other international subsidiaries”.

Revenue fell 35 per cent to Rs 9,005 crore in the March 2020 quarter as against Rs 13,808 crore a year ago, a decline of 35 per cent.

According to M&M, business was affected due to the lower industry volumes in both automotive and tractor segments, transition to BS -VI and the abrupt lockdown due to the COVID situation. “Operating margins were maintained at 14.2 per cent even in this challenging environment. The company generated operating cash of Rs 3,946 crore,” it said.

The board had decided not to infuse any fresh capital into Ssangyong and is re-examining the business outlook of other international subsidiaries in view of the current environment to decide on future capital allocation.

“The automotive industry performance for Q4 of F2020 was a reversal in trend compared with from Q3 of F2020…,” it said.

