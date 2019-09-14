Mahindra & Mahindra extends plant shutdown by 3 days

With retail sales not picking up, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has extended its plant shutdown period by three days as demand remains weak and inventory at dealers is still higher than normal.

The company had last month announced it would keep its plants shut for 8 to 14 days in the July-September quarter.

In a stock exchange filing, the Mumbai-based automaker said its automotive sector plants will be shut for an additional three days, while the farm equipment manufacturing plants will be shut for one-three days. This is the second consecutive quarter in which M&M will be trimming production, following no production days for up to 13 days in April-June.

The announcement comes days after managing director Pawan Goenka warned of job losses if demand does not revive immediately.

“My worry is that if the industry does not turn back on a positive growth for the remaining part of the months this fiscal year, you may see more layoffs,” Goenka had said.

He had stressed that a GST cut before the festive season will help in revival of demand.

Retail sales continue to be in the slow lane, leaving dealers saddled with high inventory, while company stockyards are also short of space. This has reduced dealers’ ability to take further stock, prompting manufacturers to shut down plant and cut production.

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki India announced it will shut down operations at its Gurgaon and Manesar plants for two days — September 7 and 9 — following a 36 per cent year-on-year decline in despatches, which was the 10th consecutive month of decline.

Separately, Tata Motors said it will continue block closures at its Pune plant in the first week of September.

In the April-June quarter too, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Honda Cars India and Tata Motors had cut production by 7-18 per cent year-on-year.