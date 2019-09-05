Lupin inks $700-million licence agreement with Boehringer

Lupin on Wednesday announced it has entered into a licensing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim to develop its MEK inhibitor compound as a potential targeted therapy for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.

The partnership aims to develop Lupin’s lead MEK inhibitor compound in combination with one of Boehringer’s innovative KRAS inhibitors for patients with gastrointestinal and lung cancers harbouring a broad range of oncogenic KRAS mutations.

According to a company statement, the total value of the deal is more than $700 million, which includes an upfront payment of $20 million to Lupin and potential additional payments for successful achievement of defined clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones. Additionally, Lupin is entitled to receive double-digit royalties on sales of the product.

The collaboration has a strategic goal to focus on patients with gastrointestinal or lung cancers defined by KRAS mutations and sub-populations that currently need more effective therapeutic options. KRAS mutations occur in one in seven of all human metastatic cancers, making it the most frequently mutated cancer-causing gene. —FE