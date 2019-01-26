L&T net soars 37% on ‘strong execution in project businesses’, better services biz

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday reported a 37 per cent jump in the consolidated net profit at Rs 2,042 crore for the December quarter against Rs 1,490 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Advertising

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 35,709 crore as against Rs 28,747 crore last year, a jump of 24 per cent. A “strong execution in project businesses coupled with noteworthy performance in service businesses” led to a jump in revenue during the reporting period, the company said in a statement. At Rs 11,476 crore, its international revenue constituted 32 per cent of the overall revenue, it said, adding during the quarter it secured orders worth Rs 42,233 crore at the group level.

The quarter also witnessed delays in order awards due to deferment of select prospects, mainly in transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure and power businesses, the company further said.

The company secured orders worth Rs 42,233 crore at the group level during the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The current quarter witnessed delays in order awards due to deferment of select prospects in project businesses mainly in transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure and power business. International orders at Rs 11,454 crore constituted 27 per cent of the total order inflow. The consolidated order book stood at Rs 284,049 crore as at December 31, 2018, up by 5 per cent over the December 2017 position, registering a reasonable growth over a large base. International order book constituted 21 per cent of the total order book vis-à-vis 25 per cent recorded as of December 31, 2017.

Advertising

The infrastructure segment secured orders of Rs 21,908 crore during the quarter ended December 2018. Bid deferrals, delay in finalising awards especially in transportation infrastructure and heavy civil infrastructure business impacted the order inflow of the segment during the quarter. International orders contributed to around 23 per cent of the total order inflow of the segment during the quarter.