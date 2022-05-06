scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 06, 2022
Must Read

L&T Infotech, Mindtree to merge ops to form large-scale IT firm

Mindtree shareholders will get 73 shares of LTI for every 100 shares of Mindtree, the statement said, adding the combined entity will be called as LTIMindtree.

By: Reuters | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 6, 2022 5:08:47 pm
LTI MindTree merger, LTIMindtreeL&T Infotech (LTI) will merge its operations with Mindtree Ltd.

Indian IT services company L&T Infotech (LTI) said on Friday it would merge its operations with Mindtree Ltd, forming a large-scale player to take on bigger competitors in the country’s booming IT industry.

“The proposed integration will see L&T Infotech and Mindtree join strengths to create an efficient and scaled-up IT services provider exceeding $3.5 billion,” L&T Infotech said in a statement.

Mindtree shareholders will get 73 shares of LTI for every 100 shares of Mindtree, the statement said, adding the combined entity will be called as LTIMindtree.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) acquired Mindtree in 2019, following a rare hostile bid for a controlling stake, the first such pursuit in India’s software services industry. (https://reut.rs/36ob6ep)

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 6, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 6, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...
Tax reassessment: I-T has 30 days to send noticesPremium
Tax reassessment: I-T has 30 days to send notices
Explained: What changes to J&K constituencies meanPremium
Explained: What changes to J&K constituencies mean
Explained: Interest rates hiked, but equities may do well when inflation ...Premium
Explained: Interest rates hiked, but equities may do well when inflation ...
More Premium Stories >>

L&T’s push for scale in the high-growth software industry follows a pandemic-led surge in demand for digitalisation, as global businesses invest billions of dollars in cloud-computing, digital payment infrastructure and cyber security.

“This (merger) will help us emerge as a partner of choice for large-scale tech transformations and create a distinctive employee value proposition,” S. N. Subrahmanyan, vice-chairman of Mindtree, said in a statement.

Sector giants, including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro, have been securing larger contracts and investing heavily on services like cloud infrastructure and data analytics. India’s tech industry reached over $220 billion in revenue in FY2022.

L&T owns a little over 60% in Mindtree and a 74% stake in L&T Infotech.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 06: Latest News

Advertisement