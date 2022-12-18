scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

L&T, CPPIB to sell 100% stake in JV to Edelweiss arm

The portfolio comprises 8 roads and 1 power transmission asset, spanning 4,900 lane kms and 960 circuit kms

Larsen & Toubro, Larsen and Toubro, CPPIB, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects, Edelweiss, Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board, Business news, Indian express, Current AffairsGross proceeds to L&T and CPP Investments from the sale would be approximately Rs 2,723 crore before closing adjustments and other terms of the transaction, L&T said in an exchange filing.

Larsen & Toubro and Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) have entered into an agreement with Edelweiss Alternatives to sell their 100 per cent stakes in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects (L&TIDPL).

Gross proceeds to L&T and CPP Investments from the sale would be approximately Rs 2,723 crore before closing adjustments and other terms of the transaction, L&T said in an exchange filing. While L&T holds 51 per cent in L&T IDPL, the Canadian firm has the remaining 49 per cent stake. The portfolio of the target company comprises eight roads and one power transmission asset, spanning 4,900 lane kilometres and 960 circuit kilometres, respectively. As a result of the acquisition, the infrastructure platform will scale up to 26 assets with cumulative annual revenue of nearly Rs 2,700 crore. The platform will be a diverse mix of power transmission and substations, renewables and highway assets. Edelweiss Alternatives’ infra fund, which the company calls yield plus strategy, has Rs 9,500 crore of infrastructure assets under its domain. It focusses on investing in power transmission, renewable power and highways, among others. It is amongst the largest such funds in the country and with capital commitments from both domestic and global investors.

L&T IDPL is also a sponsor of IndInfravit Trust (IndInfravit), India’s first privately listed infrastructure investment trust or InvIT. As part of the transaction, L&T and CPP Investments will establish a new entity to be the sponsor of IndInfravit, subject to regulatory and other approvals.

CPP Investments initially invested into L&T IDPL in 2014 and has continued to be an active investor to India’s infrastructure sector, including into IndInfravit.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...

Since its inception in 1995, L&T IDPL has completed landmark infrastructure projects across key sectors like roads, bridges, ports, airports, water supply, hydel energy and urban infrastructure.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 12:56:33 am
Next Story

Sebi to reduce timeline to clear IPO documents

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close