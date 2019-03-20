L&T CEO invokes ‘dil’ and ‘pyaar’ to win over all

Larsen & Toubro which has mounted a Rs 10,000-crore plus takeover bid for Mindtree Ltd on Tuesday said the technology company will maintain its separate identity for “some time to come” and there are no plans on integration as of now.

Addressing newspersons on Tuesday, SN Subrahmanyan, MD & CEO, L&T said that what they are trying to do is with “pyar” and will continue to look at it (Mindtree acquisition) as something that they are doing from “dil”.

“Emotions have to be overcome as we go forward. The senior people in the management are (our) personal friends, good people, men of repute and who have done their best to get Mindtree to where it is today. We feel lot of positivity and sync in the way to go forward,” he said. The deal will cost L&T — which is sitting on a cash pile of Rs 15,000 crore — Rs 10,733 crore. Of this, Rs 3,269 crore will go to VG Siddhartha and his related entities and Rs 2,434 crore for the 15 per cent buyout from market and Rs 5,030 crore for open offer. L&T does not want to use the balance sheet of its listed software subsidiary LTI (earlier L&T Infotech) for executing the deal and such an exercise would also have led to a de- focus for the management, he said.

There are also reports some of the mutual fund houses are not happy with the deal as open offer premium is only a paltry 1.81 per cent and that if L&T sweetens the deal, they may go with it. L&T Group CFO R Shankar Raman said it will take 30-45 days for getting requisite clearances from the Competition Commission and anti-trust watchdogs in certain markets that LTI and Mindtree are operating. The management of Mindtree had first approached L&T for a deal a few years ago, but the focus on succession planning and ongoing capex had prevented it from going further.

Siddhartha approached them 3 months ago and it was a meeting of minds as the Cafe Coffee Day owner also believed in the values of L&T, he said. He also made it clear that if not L&T, a substantial stake in Mindtree would have anyway been traded off to some other suitor as Siddhartha was decided on a selloff. —With PTI