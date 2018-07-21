Lodha panel shortlists four firms for sale of PACL assets

Sebi said the Lodha committee has shortlisted the proposals of four firms for the sale of properties of the PACL group. Sebi said the Lodha committee has shortlisted the proposals of four firms for the sale of properties of the PACL group.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday said the Supreme Court appointed committee under the chairmanship of retired justice RM Lodha has shortlisted the proposals of four firms including that of PACL Ltd for the sale of properties of the PACL group.

The four firm which have submitted proposals for entirety of the PACL properties and are being reviewed by the Lodha committee include — Grovalue Marketing Pvt. Ltd, PACL Ltd, SDPL Land and Builders Pvt Ltd and Trig Guardforce Ltd.

Both Grovalue and Trig Guardforce have submitted a proposal to buy the properties of PACL for Rs 21,000 crore. The Lodha committee has now called the offerers of the four proposals for a preliminary discussion with the members of the committee on July 25.

In April, PACL had submitted a proposal to the committee to recover over Rs 15,000 crore in two years. According to the proposal, the company offered to bring in buyers to purchase its assets for a total consideration of at least Rs 15,000 crore.

About three years ago, the regulator had directed PACL to refund Rs 49,100 crore to investors. PACL ran the biggest illegal money pooling scheme in the history of the country till its promoter Nirmal Singh Bhangoo was arrested by the CBI in January 2016 for alleged failure to refund over Rs 49,100 crore collected from 5.85 crore investors over 15 years by offering investments linked to agricultural land and its development over a certain period of time. The company, which has had several run-ins with the judicial system and the regulator in the last 15 years over its business model illegally accepted deposits from public through 67 different CIS.

The mobilisation of funds by PACL dates back to 1990s. Following a complaint, Sebi had first issued letters in November-December 1999 to PACL, advising it to comply with the provisions of the Sebi’s CIS Regulations dealing with Collective Investment Schemes. PACL then challenged the letters before the High Court of Rajasthan, claiming that its scheme does not fall under the definition of CIS. PACL had also challenged the constitutional validity of the CIS Regulations.

