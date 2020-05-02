Lockdown extension to allow calibrated opening up of economy, says Ficci

Ficci earlier suggested the districts which fell in the green zone should be opened in a phased manner. (Representational image) Ficci earlier suggested the districts which fell in the green zone should be opened in a phased manner. (Representational image)

The two-week extension of lockdown with new guidelines for opening up of certain areas and districts in the green zone will allow “calibrated opening of economic activities,” Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci) president Sangita Reddy said.

“While a regular assessment of the zones and activities is required to further relax the opening up of business activities, it is also now opportune time for the government to come up with the financial package, especially for the MSMEs, and for the industry on the whole,” Reddy said.

Ficci earlier suggested the districts which fell in the green zone should be opened in a phased manner. Public transport such as buses and trains should be allowed to ply only between green zones, while these vehicles should avoid making any stops in the red zones.

The group also suggested that airlines, which had been asked to suspend operations on March 23, should be allowed to open for the general public but after ensuring the principles of social distancing.

