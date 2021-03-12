Local assembly of iPhone 12 starts

Apple Inc is commencing assembly of its iPhone 12 model in India, a move that is expected to help the US tech giant further consolidate its position in the country.

Apple has partnered third-party manufacturers like Foxconn and Wistron to make some of its phones in India. These include iPhone SE, iPhone 10R and iPhone 11. “Apple is dedicated to making the best products and services in the world to delight our customers…We are proud to be starting production of iPhone 12 in India for our local customers,” Apple said in a statement.

While the Cupertino-based company did not name the supplier partners, sources said Foxconn will be making the iPhone 12 in India.

Apple had started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 with iPhone SE.

In a tweet, Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: “Nice to see our efforts to make India a big hub of mobile and components manufacturing is attracting global attention. This will create jobs in large numbers.”