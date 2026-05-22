Life Insurance Corporation profit rises 23 per cent in Q4FY26

The yield on investments on policyholders funds, excluding unrealised gains, was 8.92% for the year ended March 2026 as against 8.65% for year ended March 2025.

State-run Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Thursday reported a 23.18% rise in net profit for the fourth quarter of financial year 2026 (Q4FY26) against the same period last year, supported by a healthy increase in premium income and investment income.

The leading insurance firm’s profit rose to Rs 23,420.43 crore in Q4FY26, up from Rs 19,012 it had reported during the same period a year ago.

In FY26, the insurer’s net profit grew 19.25% to a record Rs 57,419 crore, compared to Rs 48,151 crore in FY25.

Net premium income of the insurer grew 12% year-on-year to Rs 1.65 lakh crore in the quarter, while net investment income rose 17% to Rs 1.09 lakh crore.