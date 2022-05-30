scorecardresearch
Monday, May 30, 2022
LIC reports Q4 PAT at Rs 2,371.55 crore; approves Rs 1.50/share dividend

LIC's net premium income for the March quarter stood at Rs 1.44 lakh crore vs 1.22 lakh crore, the company informed in an exchange filing.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 30, 2022 5:53:07 pm
LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, February 15, 2022. (REUTERS/Illustration/File Photo)

Insurance sector behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which got listed in the stock exchanges earlier this month, reported its first quarterly results on Monday.

The life insurance giant reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 2,371.55 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, down from Rs 2,893.49 crore in the corresponding period year ago.

LIC’s net premium income for the March quarter stood at Rs 1.44 lakh crore vs 1.22 lakh crore, the company informed in an exchange filing.

Apart from this, the Board of LIC has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for the year ended March 31, 2022.

The LIC IPO was available for public subscription from May 4-9, 2022. The Rs 21,000 crore issue was subscribed 2.95 times. However, the shares  made a weak debut got listed at a discount on the day of listing.

Ahead of its earnings, LIC shares had ended at Rs 837.05 apiece, up 1.89 per cent on the BSE on Monday.

