LIC stake sale: Govt invites bids for pre-IPO transaction advisors

Currently, the government owns the entire 100 per cent stake in LIC. (File photo) Currently, the government owns the entire 100 per cent stake in LIC. (File photo)

The government on Friday invited bids from transaction advisors including consulting firms, investment bankers, and financial institutions for the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

The Centre has proposed to engage up to two pre-IPO transaction advisors for assisting the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) in the preparatory processes leading to the IPO of LIC.

Explained Hopes to raise Rs 90,000 cr The Centre expects to raise Rs 90,000 crore through stake sale in LIC and IDBI Bank, and another Rs 1.2 lakh crore via other disinvestment. LIC is also a majority shareholder in IDBI Bank

“Bidders should have advised, handled, and completed at least one transaction of IPO of a size of Rs 5,000 crore or more between April 1 2017 to March 31, 2020 or should have managed a capital market transaction of Rs 15,000 crore or more during the period,” according to the request for proposal (RFP) document issued by the government. The advisors can submit their bids beginning Friday, till July 13, 2020, which will be opened on July 14.

The share sale of LIC, which was set up in 1956, is expected to be the biggest in the Indian capital markets, given the size of the Corporation and its dominant position in the life insurance market.

The insurer’s total assets had touched an all-time high of Rs 31.11 lakh crore in 2018-19, an increase of 9.4 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd