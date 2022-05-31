LIC profit down 18.03 pc in Q4

Life Insurance Corporation of India, India’s largest insurer, has posted an 18.03 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 2,371.55 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 a net profit of Rs 2,893.48 crore in the same period of last year.

The net premium income of LIC, which listed its shares earlier this month, rose 18.18 per cent to Rs 143,745 crore for Q4 of FY22 as against Rs 121,626 crore in the year-ago period.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share with face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2022.

On Monday, LIC shares closed 1.89 per cent higher at Rs 837.05 on the BSE on Monday. The corporation’s IPO offer price was Rs 949 per share.

The company’s income from investments came in at Rs 67,498 crore as against Rs 67,435 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its solvency ratio, a measure of an insurer’s ability to meet its long-term debt obligations, rose to 1.85 from 1.76 a year earlier.

The net profit of LIC for the full year 2021-22 has gone up to Rs 4,124.70 as against Rs 2,974 crore in the previous year.

The market capitalisation of LIC was Rs 529,433 crore as of Monday. Its 13-month persistency ratio reflecting the number of policies being renewed fell to 69.24 per cent from 73.24 per cent.