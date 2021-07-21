LIC Housing Fin, Barbeque Nation preferential issues under Sebi scrutiny

The companies not getting a valuation report from an independent valuer was also pointed out by Sebi. (File)

After PNB Housing Finance, two more companies — LIC Housing Finance and restaurant chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality — are under regulatory scrutiny for not appointing an independent valuer while making preferential allotment of shares.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the market regulator, had asked stock exchanges to get an explanation from these companies why they did not obtain a valuation report from a registered independent valuer while pricing their preferential allotment.

LIC Housing has approached the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on the issue of 4.5 crore preferential shares to its parent company, LIC. The company has been asked to explain by the bourses how it arrived at the decision to fix the issue price for the preference shares at Rs 514.25 apiece for allotting 4,54,00,000 equity shares to LIC.

Sebi had earlier asked PNB Housing about the rationale behind share price valuation while allotting Rs 4,000 crore preferential issue to Carlyle group. While the PNB issue is also pending with the SAT, Sebi had indicated that the role of PNB board in the preferential issue will be probed.

According to a stock exchange filing by Barbeque Nation, as the agenda item No 1 — relating to the preferential issue — is under examination by the BSE and the National Stock Exchange, voting results for the agenda item will be intimated later as per the directions of the stock exchanges.

LIC Housing said a case relating to the preferential allotment is pending before the SAT and the verdict of the tribunal in that matter is expected soon, which “may put these issues at rest”. According to LIC Housing, the company had received a query from the BSE and the NSE regarding compliance with the provisions of Articles of Association (AoA) pertaining to the methodology adopted in respect of computation of price of the preferential issue of equity shares proposed to be allotted to LIC. “The company had provided detailed explanation to the exchanges on the same and it was reiterated to the members that in the opinion of the company it is in compliance with the provisions of the AOA,” LIC Housing said in a filing.

“The results of the e-voting process (at the AGM) will not be made public and the same will be kept in a sealed cover and will be disclosed in line with directions received from the exchanges,” the firm said.