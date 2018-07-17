LIC gets board approval to buy majority stake in IDBI

The government’s earlier plans to privatize IDBI Bank have failed due to rising losses and mounting non performing assets (NPA) of the lender. The government’s earlier plans to privatize IDBI Bank have failed due to rising losses and mounting non performing assets (NPA) of the lender.

Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) board has approved a plan to raise its shareholding in IDBI Bank to 51 per cent from around 7.5 per cent at present, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Monday after attending the board meeting. IDBI Bank will make a preferential allotment of shares to LIC that will ensure that the lender gets the capital. Preferential allotment is a process by which allotment of shares is done in bulk by the company to a select group of investors.

“LIC board today approved to acquire 51 per cent shareholding in IDBI Bank, they already have 7.0-7.5 per cent. Remaining they will acquire…The IDBI Bank needs capital they will issue preferential shares, that should be the method. The other one is that they can buy from the government but that doesn’t provide capital to IDBI Bank and therefore that is the preferable mode to do it,” Garg, who is on the 12-member LIC board, said. The Indian Express reported on July 11 that IDBI Bank will likely make a preferential allotment of shares to LIC.

Garg said the amount of capital infusion in IDBI Bank by LIC will “need to be worked out.” When asked whether preferential allotment will be followed by an open offer, Garg said it is not material issue since the proportion of public shareholding in IDBI Bank is very small. “Open offer may or may not come about. The public shareholding is very small. It is only about 5 per cent. And the pricing formula etc may not be attractive, but they will go through that process, and if necessary they will make that open offer, but it not a very material issue in this context,” he said.

The government owns 85.96 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, while LIC has 7.98 per cent shareholding in the lender, as per the June-end shareholding details available with the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The government’s earlier plans to privatize IDBI Bank have failed due to rising losses and mounting non performing assets (NPA) of the lender. For the year ended March 31, 2018, IDBI Bank’s Gross NPAs rose to 27.95 per cent from 21.25 per cent as on March 31, 2017 — making it the worst performing state-owned lender in terms of NPAs. In 2017-18, the bank reported a net loss of Rs 8,238 crore, up from Rs 5,158 crore in 2016-17.

After the board approves the details of the proposal, LIC will require approval of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and the Reserve Bank of India for the deal to go through. Sector regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) last month approved LIC’s plan to buy up to 51 per cent stake in the debt-laden bank amid concerns relating to the use of policyholders’ funds for bailing out a bank.

The process of LIC takeover of IDBI Bank started almost three months ago. “The board of LIC had passed a resolution enabling the corporation to invest in a bank. However, the coproration did not mention the name of IDBI Bank. Armed with this resolution, it approached insurance regulator IRDAI for clearance to invest 51 per cent in IDBI Bank. Under the current IRDAI laws, insurance companies cannot invest more than 15 per cent in the equity of a company,” said an institutional source.

Going by the current market price, LIC will have to shell out over Rs 12,000 crore to invest in IDBI Bank. However, a section of experts say that the government may have to amend the LIC Act. “How can LIC take over a bank? LIC had bought 26 per cent stake in Corporation Bank several years ago. They brought it down below 13 per cent over the years,” said an insurance sector official. IRDAI had asked LIC to bring down its stake in Larsen & Toubro from 17.58 per cent to 15 per cent by December 2018. It also holds over 15 per cent stake in ITC.

